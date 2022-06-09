Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth.
The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology.
Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu yesterday.
“TSMC is entering a structural and high-growth phase. During the year before last year, [revenue] grew 30 percent [annually]. The growth was 20 percent last year. This year, the growth will be 30 percent. Looking forward, we see this high growth will continue, so we have to expand capital spending,” Liu said.
To fund its massive investment, TSMC held back on plans to boost cash dividends after some shareholders requested that the chipmaker pay higher dividends, Liu said.
TSMC‘s board of directors has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.7 per share for the first quarter of this year.
The company’s projection comes amid concerns that inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China could hammer demand for gadgets.
TSMC executives acknowledged that smartphones and computers have been hit hard, but said that spending in other areas, such as electric vehicles (EVs), exceeded expectations.
They played down the effects of inflation, saying the increase in prices was gradually abating.
“The current inflation has no direct impact on the semiconductor industry, as the demand drop is mainly for consumer devices like smartphones and PCs, while EV demand is very strong and partially exceeds our supply capacity, so we are making inventory adjustments,” Liu said. “The utilization rate is full for the rest of the year.”
In response to a shareholder’s question about whether TSMC would build its next overseas fab in Italy or Germany, Liu said the company is still evaluating all possible locations in Europe.
No substantial conclusion has been made, he added.
“Satisfying customers’ demand is our main consideration when building an overseas fab. That is also why we decided to build a fab in the US and Japan. In Europe, we have fewer customers,” Liu said.
The chipmaker is on track to build a new fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture through a joint venture with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp and Denso Corp, Liu said.
The parties have recruited sufficient talent in Japan for the new fab, alleviating shareholders’ concerns about a shortage of semiconductor talent in Japan, Liu said.
The fab is expected to start making 28-nanometer chips at the end of 2024, TSMC said.
Manufacturing costs in the US are higher than expected, but are still manageable, the chipmaker said.
TSMC is not worried about being excluded from a chip manufacturing subsidy bill by the US, which could affect its profitability, Liu said, adding that its long-term gross margin target of 53 percent is achievable.
The chipmaker does not expect Japan-US cooperation in the production of 2-nanometer chips to pose a threat to TSMC’s competitiveness, Liu said.
TSMC has made good progress in developing its 2-nanometer technology in terms of yield rate, he added.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a