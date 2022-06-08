Deutsche Bank is moving Russia-based IT workers

Bloomberg





Deutsche Bank AG is moving hundreds of information technology (IT) staff in Russia to Berlin as the lender braces for a potential closure of its technology center in the country, people familiar with the matter said.

The bank has made offers to relocate to all of its about 1,500 employees at the Russian IT center in Moscow and St Petersburg, and a few hundred have already accepted the offer, while several hundred more have signaled interest, the people said.

They and their families would relocate to Berlin and join a growing technology hub there, they said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Deutsche Bank chief financial officer James von Moltke in April told Bloomberg TV that the lender had begun moving staff out of Russia.

That came about a month after it announced it was winding down its business in the country in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has moved some of its Moscow-based staff to Dubai, responding to requests to work from a different location, Bloomberg reported in March.

Most international banks have fewer employees in Russia than Deutsche Bank, which had about 1,700 in the country at the end of last year, most of them at the IT center.