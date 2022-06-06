Smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted a 0.63 percent month-on-month increase in revenue for last month, reversing a 16.73 percent monthly decrease in the previous month, but still declining 6.15 percent from a year earlier.
Consolidated revenue increased to NT$3.15 billion (US$107.2 million) last month from NT$3.13 billion in April, the company said in a statement, as major customers began to restock inventories ahead of new product launches in the third quarter.
The company reported revenue of NT$3.35 billion in May last year.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
High-margin lenses for cameras of 20 megapixels or more accounted for 10 to 20 percent of its shipments last month. Lenses for products of 10 megapixels or more comprised 50 to 60 percent of purchases, while lenses for 8-megapixel products made up 10 percent and lenses for products with lower resolutions contributed 30 to 40 percent, Largan data showed.
Cumulative revenue in the first five months of this year decreased 11.6 percent to NT$16.41 billion, from NT$18.56 billion a year earlier, the company said.
The global smartphone market has shown signs of weakness this year as lockdowns in cities in eastern China and supply chain bottlenecks continue to weigh on the industry, while a weak macro environment also placed a dent in consumer demand for consumer electronics such as handsets, industry watchers have said.
International Data Corp (IDC) last week forecast that global smartphone shipments would fall 3.5 percent annually to 1.31 billion units this year, a downward revision from its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase, while Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) predicted global shipments would decline 2.3 percent to 1.295 billion units this year, from 1.326 billion units last year.
Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) on April 14 told investors that revenue for last month and April would be lower than March’s NT$3.76 billion due to seasonal factors and component shortages.
Order momentum is expected to come in stronger this month than last month as more Chinese cities ease their restrictive COVID-19 prevention measures and companies resume operations, Largan said.
Largan, whose customers include Apple Inc, Sony Corp, Samsung Electronics Inc and Huawei Technologies Co (華為), is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, with shareholders expected to sign off on the company’s financial report for last year and re-elect board directors.
Lin is expected to shed light on the company’s outlook for the second half of the year after the meeting.
As a leading maker of optical lens modules, Largan also produces voice coil motors, contact lenses and sleep monitoring systems.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest mobile phone chip supplier, yesterday said it is upbeat about market demand in the long term, driven by accelerating digital transformation worldwide. The company’s comments came in response to shareholders’ concern about chip demand after smartphones and PC sales weakened over the past six months. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic stimulated massive demand for computers, communications and consumer electronics, as people worked remotely and learned from home, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) said. “Over the past half year, demand has reduced, as some demand has been satisfied, or because countries in Europe and the US have