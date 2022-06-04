Taiwanese smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and US rival Qualcomm Inc felt the sting of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns as their smartphone IC shipments from in country fell in April, market advisory firm CINNO Research said.
Strict COVID-19 measures in major cities such as Shanghai, Kunshan and Suzhou dampened demand for smartphones in China, the firm said.
CINNO Research was founded by semiconductor and flat-panel experts from Taiwan and China.
Weaker demand for smartphones powered by the Android operating system also took a toll on IC shipments within China, CINNO said.
As a result, system on chips (SoC) used in smartphone production fell to about 17.60 million units in April, down 21.6 percent from a year earlier and down 12.1 percent from a month earlier, the firm said.
MediaTek outperformed the overall market and remained the largest smartphone IC provider in the Chinese market in April, but saw its smartphone SoC shipments fall 9 percent from a year earlier to about 7.3 million units, it said.
MediaTek’s April shipments were also down 11.7 percent from March, it said.
Qualcomm, the second-largest smartphone IC vendor in China, took a bigger hit, with SoC shipments falling 22.5 percent from a year earlier and 14.4 percent from the previous month to 6.2 million units in April, CINNO said.
Apple Inc was more resilient, as its iPhone 13 series, powered by its iOS system, attracted solid buying in China in April.
It shipped about 3 million SoCs to China that month, down only 2.2 percent month-on-month and 3.5 percent year-on- year, it said.
MediaTek, Qualcomm and Apple had a combined share of 94.2 percent of China’s smartphone chip market in April, up 1 percentage point from March and 9 percentage points from a year earlier.
China-based HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思), a fabless semiconductor subsidiary of Chinese telecom equipment supplier Huawei Technologies Co (華為), was fourth in April with shipments of 500,000 smartphone chips in China, down 34.3 percent from a month earlier and 83.1 percent from a year earlier, CINNO said.
Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co (紫光展銳) was the fifth-largest smartphone IC supplier after shipping about 400,000 units, falling 12.2 percent from a month earlier, but soaring 606.5 percent from a year earlier, it said.
In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on global demand, geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy are expected to continue to affect smartphone demand, CINNO said.
Smartphone brands in the Android camp are expected to be hurt more by weakening demand than Apple, it added.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs