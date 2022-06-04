State-run First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) said it is looking to benefit from interest rate hikes in Taiwan and abroad, even though corporate and retail clients have turned conservative about financing.
The bank-focused conglomerate shared its business outlook with an online investors’ conference earlier this week.
The company has raised its loan growth target for small and medium-sized enterprises from between 6 to 7 percent to 7 to 8 percent, and that for overseas lending from 10 to 11 percent to 12 to 13 percent, it said.
The wealth management business could post 8 to 9 percent growth, helping fee income gain at the same pace, First Financial spokeswoman Anne Lee (李淑玲) said.
Interest rate hikes in March of 0.25 percentage points in Taiwan and the US are expected to boost interest income by NT$2.2 billion (US$74.9 million), with further momentum anticipated in the second half of the year.
The US Federal Reserve has made clear that it would raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points this month and next month, Lee said.
The local central bank could follow suit, although at a milder pace, to flight inflation, slow capital flight and stabilize the local currency, she said.
Lending operations have slowed as corporate and retail customers have shown hesitancy about increasing their financial leverage, she added.
The cautious sentiment is expected to dissipate after interest rate hikes bring down inflation and provide consumers with enough confidence to resume spending, Lee said.
Interest rate hikes are also favorable for selling fixed-income investment tools and the group would highlight such wealth management products to clients, she said.
By contrast, mortgage operations could increase by a middle-single-digit percentage due to selective credit controls, Lee said.
The housing market would consolidate eventually, but with a slim chance of price corrections given that developers are factoring in soaring costs of building materials along with a labor shortage, she said.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs