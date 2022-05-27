The nation’s listed companies posted pretax profits of NT$1.26 trillion (US$42.7 billion) last quarter, up 26.6 percent year-on-year and the highest first-quarter performance in the past decade, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
The overall pretax profits of all 946 firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) grew 27.31 percent year-on-year to NT$1.14 trillion in the first quarter, also the best performance in 10 years, commission data showed.
The main growth momentum came from the shipping sector, which benefited from high freight rates amid ongoing port congestion worldwide, as well as robust demand for semiconductors and electronic components, which benefited from rising demand for 5G devices and automotive electronics.
However, the financial sector posted a decline in pretax profits because of lower investment income due to interest rate increases and uncertainty on financial markets amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The photovoltaic and plastics sectors also posted contractions in pretax profits as rising inflation reduced demand, TWSE data showed.
Pretax earnings posted by the 794 firms listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) grew 11.63 percent year-on-year to NT$76.8 billion last quarter, also the best performance in 10 years, commission data showed.
About 77 percent of the companies registered a net profit, with 16 posting earnings per share of more than NT$5, TPEX data showed.
The steel, photovoltaic and semiconductor sectors reported the strongest profit growth due to robust demand, the TPEX data showed.
Meanwhile, Billionton Systems Inc (互億科技) is facing the risk of being delisted from the TWSE next month as it has not submitted any financial results since the third quarter of last year, the commission said.
Taiwan Land Development Corp (台灣土地開發), which did not submit results for the first quarter, faces being delisted from the TWSE in November if it does not submit financial results for the next two quarters, the commission added.
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
MORE THAN BUZZ: The chip designer said it has received numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips, as it works to expand beyond smartphones MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would ship the first 5G chips for vehicles to customers in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the year, as it moves to expand the reach of its 5G chips beyond smartphones. The Hsinchu-based chip designer said it has been developing 5G chips for connected vehicles over the past few years, targeting applications such as telematics and in-vehicle information systems. “We are seeing demand for 5G technology from numerous makers of connected cars, including electric vehicle makers. We have obtained numerous orders from automakers to supply 5G modem chips with highly integrated features,” J.C. Hsu
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said it would maintain its supply chain strategy of sourcing chips from multiple foundry partners, including advanced chips from two major suppliers, to ensure a sufficient chip supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualcomm is reportedly working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co on advanced products, such as 4-nanometer chips, for its new flagship 5G chips, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 series. Qualcomm is sourcing chips made by mature technologies from several foundry partners, the company said. Alex Katouzian, general manager of Qualcomm Technologies Inc’s mobile, compute and XR business, told a virtual media briefing that
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its