EVA to adopt a new baggage policy

AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency.

The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage.

From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two pieces of baggage, regardless of their destination, while the free weight allowance would be increased dramatically, EVA said.

Passengers check in their luggage at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on March 11. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

Currently, the maximum free weight allowance for baggage is set at 30kg for economy class passengers, but passengers under the new policy would be able to check in two pieces of baggage each with a maximum free weight allowance of 23kg, so the total maximum weight allowance would be raised to 46kg, the airline said.

For those with seats in premium economy, an intermediate class between economy and business class, the new free weight allowance would also be raised to 46kg from 35kg, EVA said.

Business-class passengers, or those flying in Royal Laurel class or Premium Laurel class, would be able to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance of 32kg per piece, a total maximum weight of 64kg compared with a current limit of 40kg, it said.

EVA also plans to offer cheaper tickets for those flying without heavy baggage, it said.

As a member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline grouping, the airline is changing its baggage policy to fall in line with other airlines in the alliance and to avoid confusing passengers, EVA president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said.

With the new policy, it would be more convenient for passengers to connect with other airlines in the alliance, and EVA would be able to improve its airport and transit services by creating a smooth baggage-check and transfer process globally, Sun said.

China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) yesterday said that it has a two-system baggage policy: passengers flying to the US and Canada can check in two pieces of baggage, while it has a free weight allowance for the baggage of passengers flying to other destinations.

The airline has no plans to change its policy.

Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), the nation’s only low-cost carrier, said that it charges different prices for different products, and products that include free baggage check-in and seat selection are more expensive than basic products.