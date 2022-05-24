7-Eleven in Taoyuan launches office rental program

Staff writer, with CNA





President Chain Store Corp’s (統一超商) 7-Eleven convenience store chain yesterday launched private work spaces in Taoyuan to cater to people seeking an alternative to working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spaces, which can be rented by the hour, are on the second floor of its Ching Hang branch near the Taoyuan high-speed railway station, President Chain Store said in a statement.

The store has 14 rooms, 11 of which are can be used by one person at a rate of NT$100 per hour, it said.

Work spaces for rent are pictured at a 7-Eleven convenience store near the Taoyuan high-speed railway station in the city’s Jhongli District yesterday. Photo courtesy of President Chain Store Corp

Two rooms can accommodate two people and cost NT$180 per hour, while one room is designed for four people and costs NT$300 per hour, it added.

Each compartment has Wi-Fi, a desk and outlets to charge personal electronics, and the spaces are clearly partitioned to ensure privacy, the statement said.

The new offering reflects the company’s interest in tapping into the space sharing business as working remotely becomes a new norm, it said.

President Chain Store said it currently has more than 6,000 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan.