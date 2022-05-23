Gasoline prices remain level despite higher costs

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices are to remain unchanged this week from last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said yesterday.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations are to stay at NT$30.2, NT$31.7 and NT$33.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to remain at NT$28 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

In compliance with government policy, which keeps consumer prices stable and the nation’s fuel prices lower than neighboring markets, CPC said that it would absorb the cost increases, although international crude oil prices moved higher.

International crude oil prices last week increased from the previous week, as market sentiment rose given a gradual easing of COVID-19 control measures in Shanghai, CPC said.

Global oil prices were also pushed higher because of seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere, it said.

CPC this week should have raised gasoline prices by NT$5.1 per liter and diesel prices by NT$6.6 per liter, as the cost of crude oil increased 3.26 percent from a week earlier, but the company used a price stabilization mechanism to keep fuel costs unchanged, the company said.

In the first four months of this year, CPC spent NT$8.14 billion to absorb higher fuel costs, it said.

Formosa Petrochemical’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are to stay at NT$30.2, NT$31.7 and NT$33.7 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to remain at NT$27.8 per liter, it said.