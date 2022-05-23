Confidence in the nation’s economy has dropped to its lowest level in nearly two years, as major central banks’ monetary tightening, a local COVID-19 outbreak and China’s strict pandemic prevention measures affected sentiment toward economic conditions, wage growth, consumption of big-ticket items and property purchases, a survey published by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) showed on Friday.
The online survey conducted from May 1 to May 7 also showed that Taiwanese have become more pessimistic about the local stock market since last month’s survey, given recent TAIEX volatility amid major central banks’ acceleration of monetary policy tightening.
About 50.1 percent of 21,129 respondents said they were pessimistic about the economy’s chances for improvement in the next six months, with 24.2 percent optimistic, the survey found.
Photo: CNA
Cathay Financial said the survey results pulled its economic optimism index for the next six months down to minus-25.9 this month, its lowest since May 2020, from minus-16.0 last month.
Taiwan’s economy expanded 3.06 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of the year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) reported on April 28, while expecting GDP to expand more than 4 percent this year.
However, the central bank earlier this month said that it might be difficult for GDP to grow 4 percent this year, citing adverse effects of the Ukraine war, and global monetary tightening on Taiwanese exports in the second half of the year.
The survey also showed that Taiwanese on average expect the economy to grow 3.09 percent this year, lower than the 3.3 percent estimate reported in last month’s survey, while about 81 percent of respondents said GDP would rise more than 2 percent this year.
Moreover, price increases on fruit, vegetables and daily necessities, along with higher costs for fuel and commodities, have raised concerns about inflation, the survey showed, as nearly 89 percent of respondents expect the consumer price index (CPI) to exceed 2 percent this year, with about 45 percent expecting the index to stand at between 2.5 percent and 3 percent.
Cathay Financial said that Taiwanese expect the CPI to increase by an average of 2.66 percent this year, higher than the 2.36 percent estimated in last month’s survey.
The CPI increased 3.38 percent last month, the second consecutive month that the inflation gauge surpassed 3 percent, and the ninth consecutive month it exceeded the central bank’s 2 percent threshold, the DGBAS said.
The US and the EU were yesterday to announce a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said. Top US officials are visiting the French scientific hub of Saclay for a meetup of the Trade and Technology Council, created last year as China increasingly exerts its technology clout. US officials acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has broadened the council’s scope, but said the Western bloc still has its eye on competition from China. The two sides will announce an “early warning system” for semiconductors supply disruptions, hoping to avoid excessive competition between Western powers
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
BUYERS BATTLING: While China Steel expects demand to rise in the second half, the World Steel Association reduced its global demand forecast to 0.4% annual growth China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would cut domestic steel prices by 2.1 percent on average for delivery next month in response to a brief slowdown in steel demand and to help customers mitigate mounting manufacturing costs caused by geopolitical issues. However, the company said it expects steel demand to pick up in the second half of the year, benefiting from infrastructure programs in China, as lockdowns there could gradually be lifted later this year, as well as post-war reconstruction projects, if Russia’s war in Ukraine stabilizes. The Kaohsiung-based company’s move matches its Chinese counterparts’ recent