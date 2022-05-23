Fund outflows from Taiwan reached a record high in the first quarter of this year, marking the 47th consecutive quarter of cash transferring out of the country, as the central bank attributed the pattern to overseas bond investments by Taiwanese financial institutions.
It was the third straight quarter that Taiwan reported record high fund outflows.
Data compiled by the central bank showed net outflows in Taiwan’s financial account — which measures the flow of direct investment and portfolio investment — totaled US$32.22 billion in the January-to-March quarter, up from US$18.56 billion a year earlier.
Photo: CNA
The first quarter’s fund outflow also beat the US$31.78 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of last year, the central bank’s statistics showed.
A spike in US Treasury yields prompted many Taiwanese financial institutions to park funds overseas after the US Federal Reserve introduced a rate-hike cycle that began in March, bank officials said.
The increase in net fund outflows came after portfolio investments abroad posted a net asset increase of US$49.92 billion, as insurance companies raised their investment in debt securities overseas, they said.
Out of the US$49.92 billion, residents’ portfolio investment abroad posted a net increase of US$35.21 billion on the back of a rise in overseas debt securities investment by insurance companies as well as other financial institutions, bank officials said.
Non-residents’ portfolio investment recorded a net fall of US$14.72 billion, as foreign investors reduced equity holdings in the local stock market in the first quarter, when the TAIEX shed 525.37 points, or 2.88 percent, after foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$459 billion (US$15.48 billion).
Over the past 47 quarters, accumulated net fund outflows hit US$660.51 billion, equivalent to more than seven years of Taipei’s tax revenue.
Addressing concerns that investors could continue to move funds out of the country and into US dollar-denominated assets, the central bank said that net financial account outflows are common among countries like Taiwan, which have a long-term current account surplus.
Other countries, like Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Germany, which have all had such a surplus, have also tended to record net financial account outflows, the bank said.
A current account mainly measures exports and imports of merchandise and services.
Taiwan in the first quarter recorded a current account surplus of US$30.68 billion, up US$4.85 billion from a year earlier, reporting a US$20.47 billion surplus in commodity trade, up US$1.7 billion from a year earlier, due to solid global demand for technology products amid a digital transformation.
Additionally, service trade reported a surplus of US$4.34 billion, a new quarterly high, due to increases in cargo shipping revenue amid tight supply, the central bank said.
Meanwhile, the central bank’s reserve assets rose only US$260 million, as the bank entered the foreign exchange market by selling US dollars to cap the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against a strong greenback.
The US and the EU were yesterday to announce a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said. Top US officials are visiting the French scientific hub of Saclay for a meetup of the Trade and Technology Council, created last year as China increasingly exerts its technology clout. US officials acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has broadened the council’s scope, but said the Western bloc still has its eye on competition from China. The two sides will announce an “early warning system” for semiconductors supply disruptions, hoping to avoid excessive competition between Western powers
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
BUYERS BATTLING: While China Steel expects demand to rise in the second half, the World Steel Association reduced its global demand forecast to 0.4% annual growth China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would cut domestic steel prices by 2.1 percent on average for delivery next month in response to a brief slowdown in steel demand and to help customers mitigate mounting manufacturing costs caused by geopolitical issues. However, the company said it expects steel demand to pick up in the second half of the year, benefiting from infrastructure programs in China, as lockdowns there could gradually be lifted later this year, as well as post-war reconstruction projects, if Russia’s war in Ukraine stabilizes. The Kaohsiung-based company’s move matches its Chinese counterparts’ recent