Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) is considering injecting capital into its subsidiary CTBC Insurance Co (中國信託產險), as the unit has been paying out about NT$5 million (US$168,294) per day in compensation for COVID-19 claims, parent company CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday.
The amount of the injection has not been finalized, as the number of claims affecting CTBC Insurance’s financial strength would change as the government changes its disease prevention measures, such as the isolation rules, CTBC Financial spokeswoman Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) said.
The cash injection would not reduce Taiwan Life’s capital adequacy too much, Chiu said.
Taiwan Life’s risk-based capital (RBC) ratio stands at 335 percent and is expected to remain above 300 percent even after injecting capital into CTBC Insurance, she said.
Having sold 400,000 COVID-19 insurance policies, CTBC Insurance said that it has assigned more staff to deal with claims as domestic COVID-19 infections climb.
CTBC Financial reported that net profit in the first quarter fell 17 percent year-on-year to NT$16.29 billion, with subsidiaries CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), CTBC Securities Co Ltd (中信證券) and Taiwan Life Insurance all reporting annual declines in net profit.
CTBC Financial’s revenue fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, as a 16 percent increase in annual net interest income was offset by declines of 3.7 percent in annual fee income and 51 percent in annual revenue from trading, derivatives and foreign exchange.
CTBC Bank is monitoring the effects of China’s lockdowns on its business there, after the bank wrote off a loan loss of US$28 million related to a US$40 million loan to Chinese RISE Education Cayman Ltd (瑞思教育), Chiu said, adding that the bank has tightened its criteria for lending to education companies in the Chinese market.
CTBC Bank’s net interest margin edged up to 1.47 percent at the end of March, from 1.43 percent a quarter earlier, but its fee income from wealth management shrank 18 percent to NT$4.18 billion, it said.
Taiwan Life’s first-year premiums fell 28 percent year-on-year to NT$22.4 billion, because the premiums from investment-linked policies plummeted 78 percent to NT$4.9 billion from NT$22.71 billion a year earlier amid volatility in global markets, company data showed.
Assets invested by Taiwan Life totaled NT$2.02 trillion, up 0.8 percent from a quarter earlier, while the insurer invested more in equities and domestic fixed income, and reduced its weighting of mutual funds and overseas fixed income, it said.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision
material SHORTAGE: Even as workers are about to return, Quanta lacks operating supplies, while Pegatron reported its lowest revenues in 11 quarters, the companies said Taiwan’s major Apple Inc supplier cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), which assembles MacBooks, expects a 20 percent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a squeeze on margins this quarter due to the lockdown, a company representative said on Friday during an earnings call. The impact from supply chain disruptions could last until the end of the year, she said. The company’s Shanghai factory has been operating under tight restrictions since the middle of last month,