Investors are piling into cash as global growth optimism sinks to an all-time low and stagflation worries rise, according to Bank of America Corp’s (BofA) latest fund manager survey.
Cash levels among investors hit the highest level since September 2001, the survey conducted this month showed, while stagflation fears were at their highest since August 2008.
Hawkish central banks are seen as the biggest tail risk by investors, followed by a global recession, BofA strategists said, after surveying 288 panelists with US$872 billion in assets under management during the second week of the month.
The results come after the longest weekly losing streak for the world’s stocks since the global financial crisis as central banks turn off the monetary taps at a time of stubbornly high inflation. While equities have seen a small rebound since Friday as valuations get more attractive, strategists, including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley, say more losses lie ahead.
BofA’s Michael Hartnett also said investors believe stocks are prone to an imminent bear market rally, but ultimate lows have not yet been reached.
Fears of a recession were followed by the risks from inflation and the war in Ukraine, the survey showed. The bearishness has been extreme enough to trigger BofA’s own buy signal, a contrarian indicator for detecting entry points into equities.
The survey also showed the biggest “short” in technology stocks since August 2006. Frothy tech shares have been particularly punished in the latest sell-off amid concerns about future earnings as rates rise.
Overall, investors are very long cash, commodities, healthcare and consumer staples, while being very short technology, equities, Europe and emerging markets, it showed.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision