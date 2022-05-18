Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia.
Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site.
The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said.
Photo: screen grab from the Dagang NeXchange Bhd Web site
Under the MOU, DNeX and BIH are to work together to decide the site for the planned fab, project financing, and initial management structure and key personnel.
“The new fab will be the first 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia initiated by a Bumiputera company,” Tan DNeX group managing director Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said.
“This technology node will have a long production life and have the widest range of applications,” he added.
Semiconductor manufacturing is one of Hon Hai’s three new business focuses.
The company, a key iPhone assembler, has set its sights on producing power management chips, radio frequency and image sensors using mature technologies rather than cutting-edge technologies, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told investors in March.
Hon Hai in June last year acquired 120 million shares, or a 5.03 percent, stake in DNeX for 108 million ringgit (US$24.6 million at the current exchange rate).
In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Hon Hai — known globally as Foxconn Technology Group — said the share purchase was done via its Singapore subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Ltd.
In addition to Malaysia, Hon Hai in February signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd to establish a joint venture that aims to manufacture semiconductors in the South Asian nation.
Hon Hai expects semiconductor revenue to grow by 10 to 20 percent this year from NT$70 billion (US$2.35 billion) last year.
By 2023, it is forecast to surpass NT$100 billion, the company said.
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
China’s biggest chipmaker has cut its outlook for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC, 中芯) estimates a month-long lockdown in Shanghai could spur component shortages and logistics tangles, and erase about 5 percent of its output in the second quarter. “We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang (高永崗) told analysts on a call yesterday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a
DISRUPTIONS: The war in Ukraine, China’s lockdown measures, rising interest rates and inflation have thrown a wrench into business plans made years in advance Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics. Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said. Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others. Samsung’s decision