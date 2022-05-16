Computex expo returns to Nangang after two years

Staff writer, with CNA





After two years of virtual expos, the Computex trade show is scheduled to return to the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Tuesday next week to Friday next week, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said on Wednesday.

In addition to the on-site expo, an online exhibition called Computex DigitalGo is being held from Tuesday next week to June 6, the organizer said.

About 5,000 industry professionals from more than 70 countries have registered their attendance, while about 200 international buyers have been invited to participate in one-on-one procurement meetings, TAITRA said.

Visitors gather at Computex Taipei at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

TAITRA plans to roll out entertaining visitor experiences and services to help connect attending buyers and sellers.

CEOs and senior executive members from such international tech conglomerates as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) have been invited to share their insights through speeches and presentations, TAITRA said.

The first program to feature at the expo is to be held on Wednesday next week, with AMD CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) delivering a virtual keynote speech titled: “AMD advancing the high-performance computing experience.”

Two other keynote addresses include presentations from Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp. Microsoft is to introduce the company’s new Windows 11 operating system, while Nvidia is to showcase the latest applications of its Grace CPU chip.

Industry leaders are scheduled to share views on future trends in information and communications technology, TAITRA said.

Topics such as technological innovation and challenges faced in environmental, social and corporate governance are to be featured in programs for industry professionals and attendees, TAITRA added.

Computex has been held virtually for the past two years given travel restrictions and other measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.