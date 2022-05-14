Taiwan’s steady GDP growth and housing market could lend support to the credit profiles and ratings of local private banks, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Fitch is predicting GDP growth of 3.3 percent for Taiwan this year and 2.8 percent next year, after a robust 6.5 percent pickup last year, driven by strong exports of high-tech products and reshoring of manufacturing activities from abroad, mainly China.
“We believe that rated banks in Taiwan will maintain steady credit profiles in 2022-2023,” Fitch said in a report, referring to CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), King’s Town Bank (京城銀行), Taiwan-based Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (上海商業儲蓄銀行), Far Eastern International Bank (遠東國際商銀), EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行), Sunny Bank (陽信銀行) and Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀), among others.
The banks’ consistent risk profiles, Taiwan’s economic resilience and a stable housing market are to buttress their credit profiles and ratings, it said.
The banks’ impaired-loan ratios could rise modestly in this year and next, mostly from unwinding of relief lending in the tourism and retail sectors, as well as offshore lending, it said.
However, their asset quality has sufficient headroom and should remain stable, Fitch said.
The positive outlook for earnings and profitability across the board is supported by steady loan and fee-income growth, along with a modest rise in interest margin as market interest rates increase, it said.
The banks’ liquidity profiles also should remain stable, benefiting from ample system liquidity as reshoring activities continue. Continued reshoring should support a stable housing market and medium-term growth in lending and fee income from wealth management, it said.
Ratings upside is limited in the absence of major improvements in their franchises and financial profiles, Fitch said, adding that such improvements are challenging given that the sector is highly fragmented.
Taiwan has the most fragmented banking sector among developed markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and consolidation remains slow, despite a few mergers in the past few years, it said.
Regulators have tightened oversight of banks’ property exposures to prevent further build-up of systemic risks in light of escalating housing prices and high loan concentration in the property sector, Fitch said.
Housing prices rose 15 percent last year, following 7 percent growth in 2020, it said, adding that mortgage and construction loans reached 37 percent of domestic loans last year, up from 35 percent in 2019.
Fitch expects the housing market to remain buoyant, as continued reshoring is expected to supply strong housing demand despite prudent measures on part of the government.
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans. Virtual YouTubers such as Iizuka, who voices and animates a character called Yume Kotobuki, have transformed a niche Japanese subculture into a thriving industry where top accounts can rake in more than US$1 million a year. The videos are designed to make fans feel they are interacting directly with their favorite animated idols — with viewers sometimes paying hundreds of US dollars to have a single comment highlighted on a livestream. “When I’m