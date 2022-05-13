The New Taiwan dollar yesterday plunged to its lowest against the US dollar in almost two years, on the back of fears the US Federal Reserve could take a more hawkish approach to tightening in the wake of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) report, dealers said.
The NT dollar fell by NT$0.118 to close at NT$29.823 against the US dollar, the lowest level since June 5, 2020, when the local currency closed at NT$29.839 against the greenback.
Dealers said that soon after the local foreign exchange market opened, the US currency attracted strong buying, as investors took their cue from the US CPI report, with the index rising 8.3 percent last month, faster than a consensus estimate of 8.1 percent, although the figure was lower than March’s 8.5 percent increase.
Photo: CNA
CPI growth last month was still the highest in almost 40 years, leaving investors expecting the Fed to speed up the speed of its rate hike cycle launched in March, which has caused an exodus of foreign funds from Taiwan.
The Fed raised its key interest rates by 25 basis points in the middle of March and another 50 basis points early this month.
Dealers said the heavy losses on the local equity market, with net sales of NT$10.32 billion (US$346 million) of shares on the main board, increased the downward pressure on the NT dollar.
The TAIEX ended down almost 400 points, or 2.43 percent, at the day’s low of 15,616.68 points.
The fall was led by the bellwether electronics sector, as investors expect rising interest rates to make tech stocks at home and abroad less attractive, dealers said.
Before the local foreign exchange market closed, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee that he would not rule out the bank intervening in the market to prevent further NT dollar volatility and to stabilize the foreign exchange market.
The central bank took to the trading floor in March and last month, selling US dollars to shore up the NT dollar, a move which saw the country’s foreign exchange reserves fall two months in a row.
Despite the flight of some foreign funds, Taiwan remains awash in liquidity, which should help the local economy steam ahead, Yang said.
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate