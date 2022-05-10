CHINA
US firms cut investments
US businesses in China are slashing investments and lowering revenue projections as COVID-19 lockdowns affected operations and supply chains, a survey showed. More than half of the 121 companies polled by the American Chamber of Commerce in China have either reduced or delayed investment in the country, while nearly 60 percent of them lowered their income forecasts for this year following the latest virus outbreaks, a chamber statement said. More than 15 percent of the US companies with operations in Shanghai — which has been placed under lockdown for more than a month — reported their business there remains fully shut, the survey, conducted from April 29 to Thursday, showed. Nearly 60 percent of the respondents, who have operations throughout the country, said that production capabilities were slowed or reduced due to a lack of employees, difficulty in obtaining supplies or government-ordered lockdowns.
AIRLINES
Qantas expands points sales
Qantas Airways Ltd is making every seat on more than 1,700 flights purchasable with air miles, allowing customers to burn through a mountain of loyalty points built up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are to be able to use points on all flights in August on more than 30 routes in Australia, Qantas said yesterday. The almost 130,000 seats would be available on mostly regional routes from cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Airlines normally set aside only a certain number of seats for points redemptions, and offering every seat on so many flights is unusual. So-called points planes have emerged since COVID-19 as a way to tap pent-up travel demand among frequent flyers who accumulated air miles while stuck on the ground.
CARBON TRADING
Firm to trade offsets
A Singapore carbon exchange is teaming up with Germany’s main bourse to launch futures trading for carbon offsets as early as this year to meet the growing demand from companies to hedge their risks from greenhouse gas emissions. The futures contracts would be created by Deutsche Boerse AG using carbon credits sourced by Singapore-based AirCarbon Pte. The plan would be to trade the contracts on the European Energy Exchange, AirCarbon cofounder and chief executive officer Thomas McMahon said. BloombergNEF, a clean energy research group, estimates that the market for offsets could either skyrocket past US$100 billion or crumble if there are little improvements in quality.
MALAYSIA
IPO stream to stay strong
The pipeline for initial public offerings (IPOs) is likely to remain robust for the rest of the year, as excess cash buoys demand, the chief of the stock exchange operator said yesterday. “Our lead stream is strong, we have pent-up availability, the market support for IPOs this year has been very good,” Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Muhamad Umar Swift said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “There is still a lot of liquidity in the Malaysian market chasing new offerings.” Malaysia topped its Southeast Asian peers in IPO proceeds raised in the first three months of this year, with five firms netting US$362 million through first-time share shares, Ernst & Young LLP said. Dairy producer Farm Fresh Bhd and its shareholders raised about 1 billion ringgit (US$228.1 million) in March in the nation’s largest IPO since July.
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate