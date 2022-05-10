World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

US firms cut investments

US businesses in China are slashing investments and lowering revenue projections as COVID-19 lockdowns affected operations and supply chains, a survey showed. More than half of the 121 companies polled by the American Chamber of Commerce in China have either reduced or delayed investment in the country, while nearly 60 percent of them lowered their income forecasts for this year following the latest virus outbreaks, a chamber statement said. More than 15 percent of the US companies with operations in Shanghai — which has been placed under lockdown for more than a month — reported their business there remains fully shut, the survey, conducted from April 29 to Thursday, showed. Nearly 60 percent of the respondents, who have operations throughout the country, said that production capabilities were slowed or reduced due to a lack of employees, difficulty in obtaining supplies or government-ordered lockdowns.

AIRLINES

Qantas expands points sales

Qantas Airways Ltd is making every seat on more than 1,700 flights purchasable with air miles, allowing customers to burn through a mountain of loyalty points built up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are to be able to use points on all flights in August on more than 30 routes in Australia, Qantas said yesterday. The almost 130,000 seats would be available on mostly regional routes from cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Airlines normally set aside only a certain number of seats for points redemptions, and offering every seat on so many flights is unusual. So-called points planes have emerged since COVID-19 as a way to tap pent-up travel demand among frequent flyers who accumulated air miles while stuck on the ground.

CARBON TRADING

Firm to trade offsets

A Singapore carbon exchange is teaming up with Germany’s main bourse to launch futures trading for carbon offsets as early as this year to meet the growing demand from companies to hedge their risks from greenhouse gas emissions. The futures contracts would be created by Deutsche Boerse AG using carbon credits sourced by Singapore-based AirCarbon Pte. The plan would be to trade the contracts on the European Energy Exchange, AirCarbon cofounder and chief executive officer Thomas McMahon said. BloombergNEF, a clean energy research group, estimates that the market for offsets could either skyrocket past US$100 billion or crumble if there are little improvements in quality.

MALAYSIA

IPO stream to stay strong

The pipeline for initial public offerings (IPOs) is likely to remain robust for the rest of the year, as excess cash buoys demand, the chief of the stock exchange operator said yesterday. “Our lead stream is strong, we have pent-up availability, the market support for IPOs this year has been very good,” Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Muhamad Umar Swift said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “There is still a lot of liquidity in the Malaysian market chasing new offerings.” Malaysia topped its Southeast Asian peers in IPO proceeds raised in the first three months of this year, with five firms netting US$362 million through first-time share shares, Ernst & Young LLP said. Dairy producer Farm Fresh Bhd and its shareholders raised about 1 billion ringgit (US$228.1 million) in March in the nation’s largest IPO since July.