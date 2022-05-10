Indonesia’s inflation picked up to a three-year high last month, on the heels of steady economic growth in the first quarter that was driven by stronger exports.
Consumer prices rose 3.47 percent last month from a year earlier, Statistics Indonesia said yesterday, beating the median estimate for 3.32 percent and near the top end of the central bank’s target range this year.
The high costs of cooking oil and fuel have started to creep in, especially as millions of Indonesians splurge to celebrate the end of Ramadan.
Photo: Bloomberg
GDP in the three months through March grew 5.01 percent from a year earlier. That compares with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.95 percent expansion, and a 0.7 percent drop in the same period last year.
Trade has been a bright spot for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which has served as a key exporter of coal, palm oil and minerals amid a global shortage in commodities after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
After a brief ban on coal shipments at the start of the year to secure domestic supplies, exports shot up to record levels in March.
“Recovery is still in place,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Despite some headwinds including higher inflation risk, it should stay supported given the stabilization of the COVID-19 risk.”
Indonesian stocks and bonds saw some of the sharpest selling in years as investors returned from a weeklong break amid heightened concern over rising inflation and slowing global growth.
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped as much as 4.6 percent, the steepest drop for the equity benchmark since September 2020, while bonds tumbled, sending yields to the highest in nearly two years.
The rupiah fell 0.4 percent to its weakest in more than nine months, putting the central bank on guard.
The first-quarter GDP numbers put the nation on track to hit its full-year growth target of 4.8 to 5.5 percent, especially now that COVID-19 cases have declined sharply and most virus curbs have been scrapped.
It would also be a crucial data point for the central bank as it assesses the pacing of its exit of monetary accommodation, against the backdrop of brewing price pressures and faster tightening by the US Federal Reserve.
Bank Indonesia is watching core inflation, which accelerated to a two-year high of 2.6 percent last month, in setting its policy and might resort to another hike in the reserve requirement rate first.
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate