Humble Hotel takes final aim at luring local guests before border reopening

Humble Boutique Hotel (寒居酒店) is targeting young domestic tourists before Taiwan lifts border controls, My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) said last week.

Taiwan is likely to soon allow foreign travelers to visit again, and the lastest COVID-19 outbreak is only a slight delay to having business partners from Europe and elsewhere in Asia meet in person in Taiwan, Tsai said.

“Although international travel has been on hold for the past two years, we are pressing ahead with expansion by opening Humble Boutique, the fourth property in Taipei,” Tsai said during a grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co chairman Wilhelm Tsai poses for a photograph in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Humble Boutique Hotel is the group’s fifth property and is located next to the Songjiang Nanjing MRT station. It has 111 guestrooms and is aimed at business travelers who prefer mid-range accommodations, Tsai said.

Occupancy at the hotel should reach 70 percent after the initial relaxation of border controls, he added.

“Conducting business in-person would be a huge plus in securing deals when things return to normal,” Tsai said.

Taiwan is certain to reconnect with the world after the COVID-19 outbreak stabilizes, he said.

The opening of borders could come in the summer after the number of infections peaks, health experts have said.

In the meantime, Humble Boutique is focusing on young domestic tourists, Tsai said.

The hospitality industry could suffer acute labor shortages upon recovery as young people are more often qualified for well-paying jobs at tech firms, he said.

The group has offered wages of 20 percent to 50 percent higher than legally required, but it has still been difficult to fill empty positions, Tsai said, adding that competitors are experiencing similar problems.

“The government might want to consider allowing hotels to hire migrant workers,” Tsai said.