US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now.
Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer.
Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed.
Photo: AFP
“There has definitely been a pickup in interest in ASEAN,” said Alexander Treves, head of investment specialists for Asia-Pacific equities at JPMorgan Asset Management.
Unencumbered by border restrictions in China and Japan, Southeast Asian economies are being supported by the revival of tourism, an industry which contributed 12 percent of their GDP in 2019, the World Travel and Tourism Council said.
Vacation bookings are rising as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia offer quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travelers, while Singapore has mostly returned to pre-pandemic life.
“Southeast Asian countries have all reopened with very little travel restrictions, so I think there should be a boost in tourism and consumption activity, especially as we head into the summer travel season,” said David Chao, global market strategist for Invesco Ltd in Hong Kong. “Southeast Asian risk assets look more attractive than North Asian equities.”
The region is an inflation hedge as the war in Ukraine pushes global commodity prices higher. Malaysia is a net oil exporter while Indonesia ships coal, palm oil and natural gas, among other goods, helping drive gains in related shares.
The Jakarta Composite Index is the best-performing major benchmark in Asia this year, up nearly 10 percent and hovering near a record high. The broader Southeast Asia gauge is on track to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index for a second straight quarter.
The outperformance has come despite the Fed kicking off an aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes, something that has weighed on the region’s assets in the past.
The effect of any policy tightening should at least seep through to earnings for financial firms, which make up almost 40 percent of the Southeast Asian benchmark.
Singapore and Indonesia have the region’s largest exposure to financials and “our view is particularly constructive on these two markets for the months ahead,” Deutsche Bank International Private Bank strategists wrote in a note last month.
Southeast Asian stocks also stand out as a haven with expensive US shares hit by rising rates and European stocks under pressure from the impact of the war in Ukraine.
International investors rotating out of China allocations “has indirectly benefited select Southeast Asian markets,” SC Asia global equities portfolio manager Sid Choraria said. “I expect this to continue as long as China concerns persist.”
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday reiterated its positive outlook on business until 2025, as customers continue to show a strong interest in securing wafer supply by signing long-term supply agreements (LTAs). The Hsinchu-based company saw prepayments from LTAs swell to a record NT$33.11 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 15 percent from the end of last year, undeterred by growing uncertainty about macro environmental risks including impact from COVID-19 lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates, and higher energy and freight costs. “We continue to sign LTA contracts, especially for larger diameter wafers and advanced products, with 300-millimeter
CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains