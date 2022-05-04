Stellantis NV is to invest C$3.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) to retool two Canadian assembly plants to build electric vehicles (EVs), more than doubling an earlier commitment made during union negotiations.
Stellantis, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group last year, is to add a new vehicle platform that can be used to make electric vehicles at its plants in Windsor and Brampton, Ontario, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The investments will restore employment at the two plants, which have suffered reductions in recent years.
Photo: Bloomberg
“These investments reaffirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step as we move toward zero-emission vehicles,” Stellantis North America chief operating officer Mark Stewart said in the statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Canadian officials attended an event in Windsor on Monday announcing the investment. Ford is expected to officially begin his campaign for re-election this week, with Canada’s most populous province going to the polls next month.
The federal government and the province of Ontario are to spend up to about C$1 billion to support the project.
The sprawling manufacturer of nameplates like Jeep, Ram and Fiat is investing US$35 billion globally through 2025 to beef up its electrification and software capabilities.
In March, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution said they would pour more than US$4.1 billion into a joint venture to build a new EV battery plant in Windsor. The 45 gigawatt-hour factory, which is expected to begin operations in 2025, are expected to create 2,500 jobs, and supply Stellantis’s assembly facility in Windsor and others across North America.
Windsor, which makes the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, is running on two shifts after cutting one-third in 2020. Its second shift is scheduled to be dropped at the end of this year.
The Brampton plant, which makes the Dodge Charger and Challenger muscle cars, would build at least one new all-electric model as part of the investment, the company said.
Both plants are expected to return to three shifts at a later date, the company said.
Meanwhile, Stellantis is to acquire the Share Now vehicle-sharing joint venture formed by BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, a move aimed at tapping new revenue streams.
The company yesterday said its Free2Move mobility service brand would acquire Share Now, without naming a price.
Share Now, the European market leader, allows customers to use smartphones for short-term rentals of vehicles, including Minis or Mercedes-Benz A-Class vehicles in cities.
Free2Move offers app-based parking, leasing and rental services to its approximately 2 million customers.
Share Now provides so-called free-floating vehicle sharing services in 16 European cities and has about 3.4 million customers.
Over the next decade, Stellantis intends to expand Free2move’s presence worldwide, growing it to 15 million active users and achieving net revenues of 2.8 billion euros (US$2.94 billion).
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the