New vehicle sales dipped 10.6 percent sequentially to 35,254 units last month, as a global chip shortage and transportation gridlocks disrupted shipments, statistics released by the nation’s motor vehicle offices showed.
On an annual basis, that represented a decline of 7 percent.
Cumulative sales in the first four months of the year contracted 13.5 percent year-on-year to 139,598 units.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
Given stringent COVID-19 restrictions in China and persistent global chip constraints, it would be difficult to see a significant improvement in vehicles sales in the short term, said Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Lexus and Toyota models in Taiwan.
Hotai expects new vehicle sales in Taiwan to be flat or to fall slightly to about 35,000 units this month.
“We have a backlog of more than 10,000 vehicles so far,” Hotai spokesman Simon Liu (劉松山) said by telephone. “The scarcity of auto chips is the main factor affecting production of imported cars. Vehicle production at home looks okay, as most components we use are shipped in from northern China, not Shanghai.”
Liu said it is still unclear whether supply and logistics would improve in the second half.
Consumers should expect a long lead time of between three and six months, he added.
Asked about expectations that local vehicle vendors would hike prices further due to surging costs, Liu said Hotai does not have any plan to raise prices in the short term, as it has already adjusted prices early this year.
Raw material and transportation costs did climb at a steeper rate than last year, he added.
Hotai sold 12,500 units last month, dropping 9.2 percent from March as the chip shortage affected Lexus sales.
Sales of Lexus vehicles imported from Japan fell 25 percent to 1,631 units last month, it said.
Nonetheless, Hotai retained its position as the nation’s biggest vehicle distributor, with a 35.5 percent share of the local market.
Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), a local subsidiary of US-based Ford Motor Co, ranked second with a 6.9 percent market share. It moved up one notch from No. 3, as sales expanded 13.7 percent month-on-month to 2,432 units.
The company said it was aided by robust orders ahead of its price hike of between NT$10,000 and NT$19,000 starting this month.
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, posted the strongest growth among its peers, with auto sales soaring 148 percent month-on-month to 2,165 units last month.
Thanks to new vehicle arrivals, Pan German ranked No. 3 last month, with a market share of 6.1 percent.
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the