Deutsche Bank AG shareholders should not sign off on management’s actions for the past year, an influential advisory firm recommended, citing ongoing legal investigations against the lender.
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis listed probes against Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS Group and an unidentified management board member in connection with a tax evasion scheme known as cum-ex, a report published on Sunday said.
It also cited a raid last week related to the bank’s reporting on potential money laundering.
Photo: Reuters
While Glass Lewis said it is “unaware of any substantial indications to suggest that management board members overwhelmingly failed to fulfill their duty to shareholders,” it recommended shareholders “abstain from voting on ratification proposals as a matter of caution” as long as the outcome of the various probes is uncertain.
Deutsche Bank chief executive officer Christian Sewing and departing supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner will likely seek to highlight at the May 19 meeting what they see as a successful turnaround of the lender over the past three years, yet the Glass Lewis report also shows how much the string of new regulatory and legal issues have cast a shadow over the German lender, despite a strong rise in profitability.
The issues cited involve allegations against DWS that it overstated how much it factors environmental, social and governance considerations into its investment decisions, and Deutsche Bank’s role in a tax scam known as cum-ex that allegedly has cost German taxpayers billions of euros.
Outgoing Deutsche Bank chief risk officer Stuart Lewis is being investigated over his role in the transactions, Bloomberg reported last year.
This year’s meeting will feature a motion by one investor to oust Sewing, even though Deutsche Bank has dismissed the proposal, and labeled it as “riddled with half-truths and conspiracy theories.”
The meeting will be the last for Achleitner, as he is set to be succeeded as chairman by former Aegon NV chief executive officer Alexander Wynaendts.
Glass Lewis recommended voting for Wynaendts.
The adviser also recommended voting against ratifying Deutsche Bank’s remuneration report, saying Sewing’s base salary was “excessive,” and criticizing “poor” disclosure on annual bonus metrics and performance targets.
Sewing earned 8.8 million euros (US$9.3 million) last year.
“We are concerned about the high base salaries paid to management board members, some of which have been further increased in the past year,” the report said.
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the