Taiwan ranking rises on improving risk factors

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter





Taiwan’s investment ranking rose one position to No. 3, with major risk factors improving compared with the previous assessment in December last year, a report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI) said.

Taiwan scored a higher profit opportunity recommendation of 62, up from 60 in December, tracking behind Norway and Switzerland among the 50 countries assessed by BERI. South Korea was also 62, matching Taiwan’s investment ranking and grade of 1C.

Taiwan is expected to retain the No. 3 position next year, with the score rising slightly to 63, it said.

People walk near the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei on July 15 last year. Photo: AP

BERI issues three investment assessment reports every April, August and December. Three key indicators are used to gauge a country’s investment risk: operations risk, political risk, and a remittance and repatriation factor, or foreign exchange risk.

Taiwan advanced one position in its operations risk ranking to No. 2, next only to the US and better than all its Asian trade competitors, including South Korea at No. 5, China at No. 15 and Singapore at No. 18, the report showed.

Taiwan scored 65 in this category, up from 63 in December.

In operations risk, Taiwan improved in 11 sub-categories, including economic growth, contract execution, and labor cost and productivity, giving it a top 5 ranking.

Taiwan received an improved score of 42 in political risk, up from 38 in December, placing it at No. 24, the report showed.

Taiwan lagged behind its major Asian competitors in this category. Singapore ranked No. 3, while China and Japan ranked No. 5 and No. 7 respectively.

In foreign exchange risk, Taiwan placed No. 1, holding its score of 80 from December, given its excellent foreign exchange reserves, foreign debt and international reserve. South Korea placed at No. 7, Singapore and Japan tied at No. 8 and China placed at No. 12.