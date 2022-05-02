TSMC leads first-quarter patent filings

LEAD OVER PEERS: The chipmaker filed 723 patents in the first three months of the year, a substantial advantage over Realtek’s 107 and foreign leader Qualcomm’s 242

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed the most patent applications among all local and foreign applicants in the first quarter of this year, the Intellectual Property Office said on Friday.

Among foreign applicants, US-based smartphone IC designer Qualcomm Inc was the largest patent applicant in Taiwan from January to March, the office said.

Data compiled by the office showed that in the first quarter, TSMC filed 723 invention patents, a quarterly high for the chipmaker since the office began tallying patent applications in 2012.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co signage is pictured at the Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu on Jan. 11. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg

TSMC’s first-quarter patent applications for inventions rose by about 7 percent from a year earlier, reflecting the chipmaker’s efforts to upgrade its technologies and maintain its lead over peers.

Taiwanese law has three categories for patents — invention, utility model and design.

Invention patents are considered the most important in the technology sector.

Communication network IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) was second among Taiwanese companies after filing 107 invention applications in the first quarter, down by 4 percent from a year earlier, ahead of flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電) with 98, memorychip supplier Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) with 98, and flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) with 88.

Smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was sixth with 66 invention patent applications in the first quarter, followed by PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) with 63, contract electronics maker Wistron Corp (緯創) with 58, contract notebook computer maker Inventec Corp (英業達) with 47 and memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) with 46, the data showed.

Qualcomm filed 242 invention patent applications in the first quarter as the top foreign applicant, up 13 percent from a year earlier, the office said.

US semiconductor equipment supplier Applied Materials Inc was second among foreign invention patent applicants with 206 applications, up by 61 percent from a year earlier, followed by Japanese electrical product maker Nitto Denko Corp with 149, Japan-based semiconductor supplier Tokyo Electron Ltd with 142, and Japanese memorychip supplier Kioxia Holdings Corp with 134, the office said.

US-based semiconductor giant Intel Corp filed 71 invention applications in the first quarter. While Intel is in ninth place among foreign applicants, its applications increased year-on-year by 914 percent, the office said.

In the first quarter, 12,534 invention patent applications were filed, up 5 percent from a year earlier, while the number of applications from foreign entities rose by 10 percent to 7,837, the office said, adding that local applications fell to 4,697 from 4,742, the office said.

The number of invention, utility model and design patents filed in Taiwan reached 17,498 in the first quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier, it said.