A COVID-19 lockdown in Jilin Province forced the Chinese automotive and farming hub into a steep contraction in the first quarter, flashing a warning sign about the mounting economic costs of “COVID-19 zero” policies as Shanghai and other regions grapple with similar restrictions.
GDP in Jilin dropped 7.9 percent in the January-to-March period from a year earlier, the local statistics bureau said on Thursday, after the province was locked down last month to curb a COVID-19 outbreak.
The damage to production and consumption has continued into this month, with the province’s lockdown only now starting to be lifted.
Photo: Reuters
With lockdowns spreading to Shanghai and other cities, the fallout in Jilin is a guide to how damaging the Chinese government’s efforts to stamp out the virus through hard controls or movement restrictions could be to China’s economy.
While Shanghai and Jilin appear to be bringing their outbreaks under control, lockdowns and restrictions are spreading to other cities trying to contain virus flareups. That is threatening to exacerbate the hit to growth.
The Chinese Communist Party’s top decisionmaking body yesterday vowed to boost economic stimulus to spur growth, but it did not back off the “COVID-19 zero” policies that are dragging on the economy.
The turmoil has prompted economists to repeatedly cut their expectations for the Chinese economy this year. The median forecast is now for 4.9 percent growth, below the government’s target of about 5.5 percent.
In Jilin, industrial output plunged 36.7 percent last month alone and fell 10.5 percent during the quarter, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed.
Retail sales shrank 4.2 percent and fixed asset investment was down 31.8 percent.
Jilin is the only provincial economy that reported a contraction in output of the 30 provinces that have reported first-quarter data.
The industrial hub of Changchun in the province first went into lockdown on March 11, followed by the rest of Jilin, shuttering factories and keeping most of its 24 million people in their homes.
The northeastern province borders North Korea and Russia and is a major center of vehicle production, with the local factories of Volkswagen AG shutting for weeks due to the lockdowns and Toyota Motor Corp plants still closed.
Cities across China are stepping up controls and mass-testing drives to try to contain and quash flareups of COVID-19. Shanghai remains under lockdown even as cases fall, while Beijing has sealed off several housing compounds and could close more of the city.
Many other cities, including Hangzhou, an e-commerce hub near Shanghai, and Yiwu, the wholesale hub for Christmas decorations and other consumer goods, are either conducting mass testing or being placed under lockdowns.
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to