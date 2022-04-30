Eight hotels and two spas in Taiwan were among this year’s Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners, including the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店), the only resort in the country to receive a five-star rating.
Forbes Travel Guide on Tuesday published online a list of the winners, with 1,830 hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide given five stars, four stars or a “recommended” rating.
The guide’s inspectors stayed at candidate accommodations for three days and two nights, posing as ordinary guests, to assess up to 900 objective criteria such as decor quality and staff courtesy, it said on its Web site.
Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Taipei
Mandarin Oriental Taipei general manager Karan Berry said he is honored that his establishment received five stars for the sixth consecutive year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global tourism industry hard over the past two years, but Mandarin Oriental Taipei has stayed true to its values, providing customers with exquisite services without compromising on quality, Berry said.
Forbes Travel Guide’s five-star ratings are awarded only to “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities,” the Web site said.
Worldwide, 323 hotels received the rating this year.
Four hotels in Taiwan — the Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), Taipei Marriott Hotel (台北萬豪酒店), W Taipei and Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) — received four-star ratings, which indicates that they are “exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match,” the Web site says.
They were among 558 hotels worldwide to receive a four-star rating this year, Forbes Travel Guide said.
Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) were rated “recommended,” which overall was given to 401 “excellent properties with consistently good service and facilities,” it said.
Although no restaurants in Taiwan made the list, The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental Taipei and the Wellspring Spa at Regent Taipei received four-star ratings.
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to