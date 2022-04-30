Next Bank says 60,000 accounts opened since March

NUMBER SELECTION: The Web-only bank said people have welcomed its services, including the ability to pick their own numbers, even phone numbers, for accounts

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Next Commercial Bank Co (將來商業銀行) yesterday said that nearly 60,000 people had opened accounts since it commenced operations at the end of last month, with the average deposit more than NT$70,000 (US$2,374).

The nation’s third Web-only bank had allowed people to choose their own bank account numbers before it launched on March. 29, gaining about 40,000 accounts as of the end of last month, bank data showed.

The momentum continued this month, with people welcoming the new services, it said.

Next Bank chairman Chung Fu-kuei, left, and general manager Berlin Hsu attend a news conference in Taipei on April 2. Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times

Fifty-three percent of account holders chose their own bank account numbers, while 42 percent used their phone number as their account number, it said.

“It seems that many people prefer to memorize only one set of numbers, so there might be an increase in people using phone numbers as a digital identity number,” Next Bank said.

People in two age groups — 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 — each made up one-third of its account holders, the bank said, adding that about 1,000 people who just turned 20 opened accounts “to embrace their adulthood.”

Accounts are available for people aged 7 to 18, but young people face more restrictions from the Financial Supervisory Commission, including a requirement to submit a parent’s national ID card, Next Bank added.

Some people older than 70 opened accounts, it said.

Its services are widespread and highly competitive, although people in Taipei and nearby urban areas make up 53 percent of its account holders, it said.

The average deposit of NT$70,000 might be because Next Bank’s rewards for new account holders are attractive, it said.

To celebrate a month of operations, Next Bank said it would offer more rewards, including 5 percent of a purchase amount in reward points for account holders who pay with a bank debit card.

For account holders who spend more than NT$1,688 with their debit card, the interest rate on their deposits could be increased to as much as 3 percent for 30 days, it said.

Separately, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) labeled Next Bank “stable,” with a short-term credit rating of “twA-1” and a long-term rating of “twA+.”