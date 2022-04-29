Belgium date to focus on chip alliance

SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips