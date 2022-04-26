Microcontroller unit (MCU) designer Holtek Semiconductor Inc (盛群半導體) yesterday reported that net profit last quarter surged 48 percent annually, marking its best first-quarter performance, thanks to higher prices and product demand.
Net income expanded to NT$512.29 million (US$17.44 million) in the quarter ending March 31, compared with NT$347.2 million a year earlier. That represented quarterly growth of 10 percent from NT$467.62 million.
Earnings per share rose to NT$2.27 last quarter, from NT$1.54 in the first quarter of last year and NT$2.07 in the preceding quarter.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
Gross margin climbed to 51.5 percent last quarter from 47.8 percent a year earlier, which it attributed to higher MCU prices. That was a decline from 52.3 percent in the final quarter of last year.
Holtek said it is cautiously optimistic about its outlook this quarter, shrugging off the effects from China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and a supply chain inventory correction.
Revenue this quarter is expected to change little, compared with last quarter’s NT$1.92 billion, Holtek sales vice president Armstrong Tsai (蔡榮宗) told a virtual investors’ conference in Taipei.
Holtek still has order backlogs to meet next quarter, he said.
Foundry price increases are to affect its gross margin this quarter, but no additional increases are expected, he said.
Holtek is upbeat about its business growth prospects for the year, as customer demand remains healthy, he said.
The company has so far received orders representing 85 percent of capacity, he said.
Holtek expects MCUs used in healthcare devices and brushless DC motors, including garden tools and sewing machines, to be the main drivers of growth.
Shipments of MCUs for healthcare devices such as oximeters surged 87 percent year-on-year to 15 million units during the first quarter, while those for brushless DC motors soared 57 percent to 7 million units, the company said.
The company has also received new orders to supply lower-density 32-bit MCUs, mainly used in for gaming computers, as that market’s major suppliers were affected by capacity constraints, he said.
Healthcare and brushless DC motors MCUs accounted for 13 percent and 3 percent of the company’s revenue last quarter respectively. MCUs used in home appliances are the biggest revenue contributor, at 28 percent.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)