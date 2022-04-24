Rate hike, China worries drive down European stocks

Reuters





European shares on Friday closed at near one-month lows, as a cocktail of negative factors from China’s COVID-19 lockdowns to worries about rapid interest rate hikes subdued sentiment globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 1.79 percent to 453.31 — its weakest finish since March 25 — and lost 1.42 percent from a week earlier.

The basic resources sector, which houses global miners such as Glencore PLC and Rio Tinto, tumbled 3.6 percent as metal prices took a hit from lockdowns in top metals consumer China.

Meanwhile, weak earnings from British discount retailer B&M and a worse-than-expected retail sales reading for lat month drove retailers down 3.7 percent.

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.39 percent lower at 7,521.68, declining 1.24 percent from a week earlier.

Broadly, world stocks hit five-week lows as investors feared that rapid interest rate hikes in the UK, the US and the eurozone in the face of surging inflation would weigh on economic growth.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said that a 50-basis-point rate increase “will be on the table” when the bank meets on May 3 and 4, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely raise rates before the end of the year, ECB President Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Friday.

“The market had seemed to adjust to a faster pace of hikes, but the view is now that, if Powell is happy with 50 basis points, then it gives cover for others to call for even faster tightening,” IG Groups chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“This has cut the foundations from underneath the rally in stocks over recent days, and suggests that the second half of April will be just as tough as the first for most equities,” Beauchamp said.

Traders ramped up bets that the ECB would hike its policy rate — currently at minus-0.5 percent — by about 85 basis points by the end of the year, up from about 70 basis points on Thursday.

Focus was also on France’s presidential run-off vote today. France’s CAC 40 closed 1.99 percent lower at 6,581.42, along with the broad sell-off, and dipped 0.12 percent from a week earlier.