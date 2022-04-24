European shares on Friday closed at near one-month lows, as a cocktail of negative factors from China’s COVID-19 lockdowns to worries about rapid interest rate hikes subdued sentiment globally.
The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 1.79 percent to 453.31 — its weakest finish since March 25 — and lost 1.42 percent from a week earlier.
The basic resources sector, which houses global miners such as Glencore PLC and Rio Tinto, tumbled 3.6 percent as metal prices took a hit from lockdowns in top metals consumer China.
Meanwhile, weak earnings from British discount retailer B&M and a worse-than-expected retail sales reading for lat month drove retailers down 3.7 percent.
London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.39 percent lower at 7,521.68, declining 1.24 percent from a week earlier.
Broadly, world stocks hit five-week lows as investors feared that rapid interest rate hikes in the UK, the US and the eurozone in the face of surging inflation would weigh on economic growth.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said that a 50-basis-point rate increase “will be on the table” when the bank meets on May 3 and 4, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely raise rates before the end of the year, ECB President Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Friday.
“The market had seemed to adjust to a faster pace of hikes, but the view is now that, if Powell is happy with 50 basis points, then it gives cover for others to call for even faster tightening,” IG Groups chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“This has cut the foundations from underneath the rally in stocks over recent days, and suggests that the second half of April will be just as tough as the first for most equities,” Beauchamp said.
Traders ramped up bets that the ECB would hike its policy rate — currently at minus-0.5 percent — by about 85 basis points by the end of the year, up from about 70 basis points on Thursday.
Focus was also on France’s presidential run-off vote today. France’s CAC 40 closed 1.99 percent lower at 6,581.42, along with the broad sell-off, and dipped 0.12 percent from a week earlier.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to
Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Last month, 3,020 ships called at the city state to refuel, 441 fewer than a year earlier, preliminary data released by the Singaporean Maritime Port Authority showed. That led to bunker fuel sales last month falling to 3.77 million tonnes, the lowest seasonally since 2016. Bunkering is the supplying of fuel for use by ships. Fewer ships are stopping at Singapore as congestion at ports globally prompts companies to skip the transit hub