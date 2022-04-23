French investigators issued international arrest warrants for former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn and four others who allegedly helped him siphon millions of euros from partner Renault SA.
One of the warrants targets billionaire Suhail Bahwan, who owns a vehicle distributor in Oman that prosecutors suspect was used to funnel Renault funds for Ghosn’s personal use, French prosecutors said.
The other warrants are against two of Bahwan’s sons and the former general manager of Suhail Bahwan Automobiles.
Photo: Reuters
The warrants were issued on Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said.
The one targeting Ghosn concerns a wide spectrum of allegations ranging from his interactions with the Omani car distributor to corporate spending on various events and trips that might have been personal.
Since Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan to Lebanon in late 2019, his main legal risks have largely shifted to France, where he is suspected of using Renault’s funds to pay for a yacht and his wife’s birthday celebration at the Palace of Versailles.
The charges come after French investigators traveled to Beirut last year to question Ghosn and issued a summons for him to face possible charges in France.
Japan also has an arrest warrant for Ghosn, but the former auto titan is a Lebanese national and the country does not extradite its citizens. He also has citizenship in France and Brazil. In Japan, Ghosn was facing charges of financial misconduct.
Jean Tamalet, a lawyer for the former Renault boss called the French arrest warrant “surprising,” saying that his client is forbidden by Lebanese authorities from leaving the country.
“Carlos Ghosn has always cooperated with French judicial officials,” Tamalet said.
Ghosn has previously denied the French allegations.
Ghosn was in favor of being charged in the French investigation, but legal complexities prevented that from taking place in Lebanon. An arrest warrant prevents him from providing input, whereas charges would have allowed his defense team to access evidence, lodge procedural challenges and petition for certain witnesses to be heard.
Tamalet suggested that the probe against his client could be used politically, as French voters are preparing for an election on Sunday.
“Hats off to the timing of the prosecution for the issuance of the arrest warrant and its broadcasting via the Anglo-Saxon press,” Tamalet said.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to