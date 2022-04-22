Changhua offshore wind farm begins feeding grid

Staff writer, with CNA





A new wind farm off the coast of Changhua County has started supplying power to the national electricity grid, four years after the project was launched, the Danish company that is building the green energy facility said yesterday.

The Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm has delivered power for the first time, Orsted Taiwan Ltd (沃旭能源) said in a news release.

“Delivering the first power as scheduled is a major milestone for both Orsted and Taiwan,” Orsted Taiwan general manager Christy Wang (汪欣潔) said.

The electricity was transferred to the wind farm’s onshore substations and fed into the national grid via Taiwan Power Co’s ( 台電) substation in Changhua, Orsted said.

When completed, the project is to generate enough power to supply 1 million households with electricity, Orsted added.

“Our team has spared no effort to develop and construct the Greater Changhua 1 and 2a wind farm and achieve the first power feed within the four-year schedule, thus setting a new benchmark for the industry,” Wang said.

Orsted Taiwan declined to disclose how much power is being supplied to the Taipower grid.