Touch Taiwan, the nation’s leading annual display exhibition, is to open in Taipei later this month as scheduled, despite a spike in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.
Among the exhibitors at the annual trade show, AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), the two largest flat-panel suppliers in Taiwan, are to showcase their advanced technology developments.
This year, Touch Taiwan is to be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 from Wednesday to Friday next week. Its theme, “Futures on Cross-Industry Integration,” emphasizes smart displays and solutions, smart manufacturing, advanced equipment, industrial materials, start-ups and the circular economy, the organizers said.
Photo courtesy of AU Optronics Corp
The virtual portion of the exhibition is to be held from Wednesday next week to May 3, they said.
AUO said in a statement on Monday that it would demonstrate next-generation Micro LEDs and adaptive mini LEDs for gaming and automotive applications, as well as energy conservation and carbon reduction solutions for the circular economy, and display-based solutions for medical and entertainment verticals.
“AUO [is teaming] up with ecosystem partner, Renovatio Pictures Inc (再現影像) and Brogent Technologies Inc (智崴資訊), to overturn the video production process in the film and television industry and build a brand-new immersive entertainment experience,” the flat-screen provider said.
AUO intends to introduce a smart virtual studio to Taiwan’s large exhibition venues and schools, to accelerate the transformation of Taiwan’s film and television industry and to strengthen Taiwan’s digital content value chain, the company said.
Innolux said in a separate statement that it would showcase four advanced technologies — InnoLED (innovation LED), multi-user N3D (natural 3D), PolarBlack LCD and mini LED — among its applications and smart solutions that are to be demonstrated at the exhibition.
Regading its InnoLED technology, Innolux said it would present the bezel-less Supreme Gaming LCD, which utilizes a super-high contrast ratio made possible by the InnoLED technology to achieve a wide color gamut, and also features low power consumption, low blue light and a super-thin design.
Its proprietary industry-leading N3D technology was built around light-field display technology, which minimizes discomfort from prolonged use, Innolux said.
Its N3D technology is utilized in the 31.5-inch Multi-User N3D display for multiple viewers and the 15.6-inch 4K N3D notebook display for single users, the company added.
