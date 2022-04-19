Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox yesterday announced a new partnership that would allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse.
The metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms, and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability.
Such an idea is many years away and would require collaboration between companies and metaverse developers, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp and Epic Games Inc.
Photo: Reuters
FlickPlay is an app where players can unlock digital collectibles by using an interactive map of their actual surroundings, and then use their smartphone’s camera to overlay the collectibles onto the real world and interact with the objects to make videos and other content.
The app yesterday announced its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called Flicky, which are to feature designs of an anthropomorphic chameleon wearing different clothes.
A portion of people who acquire a Flicky would be able to use the NFT as their avatar on The Sandbox, a Web and mobile game where players can build a three-dimensional virtual world.
Initially, Flicky owners would unlock a version of the chameleon to use on The Sandbox, but soon they will be able to use the exact version of the digital asset that is stored on the blockchain in both games, FlickPlay founder and chief executive Pierina Merino said, adding that the company is working with The Sandbox to reach interoperability by the end of this year.
The integration is notable because it might be the first to bridge an NFT in the virtual world with usage linked to the physical world, The Sandbox cofounder Sebastien Borget said.
The partnership with FlickPlay would help “create a more immersive experience that extends into the metaverse and The Sandbox,” Borget said.
