The board of luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) has approved a capital reduction plan to wipe out losses and issue special shares via private placements to strengthen its financial health.
The plan comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has cut the Taipei-based hospitality group’s revenue by about 50 percent over the past two years without a quick solution in sight.
The company last year reported a loss of NT$720 million (US$24.67 million), or a loss per share of NT$6.45.
Photo courtesy of ezTravel Co
It was the second consecutive annual loss as Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in the city’s Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County all suffered due to lingering border controls and disease prevention measures that weighed on guestroom operations as well as food and beverage sales, the company said.
Combined revenue in 2019 was NT$4.48 billion in 2019 prior to the pandemic, but that slumped to NT$2.8 billion in 2020 and NT$2.32 billion last year, company data showed.
The company’s board on Friday approved a plan to reduce its paid-in capital of NT$1.12 billion by 18 percent, or NT$200 million, to make up for cumulative losses.
The arrangement would allow May Humble House Hospitality to cancel 2 million common shares and bring its capital down to NT$915 million, it said.
The conglomerate would then issue up to NT$200 million of special shares via private placements to boost its capital, it added.
The program would help lower the company’s debt ratio and interest payments, while strengthening operating funds and earnings ability, it said.
My Humble House said it would price its special shares at no less than 80 percent of its reasonable value to safeguard the interests of its shareholders.
It opted for private placements after factoring in fundraising costs, efficiency and feasibility, it said, adding that potential participants are original major shareholders and affiliated companies.
The launch of a new Humble Boutique Hotel (寒居酒店) in Taipei demonstrated that the group is committed to its business and upbeat about the long-term market outlook, it added.
My Humble House shares yesterday closed down 1.34 percent at NT$22.10, a deeper fall than the TAIEX’s 0.62 percent retreat, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the