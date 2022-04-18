Prices of gasoline, diesel to fall this week, refiners say

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline prices this week are to fall by NT$0.2 per liter and diesel prices are to fall by NT$0.3 per liter, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said separately yesterday.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to fall to NT$30.8, NT$32.3 and NT$34.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to drop to NT$28.6 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would fall to NT$30.8, NT$32.2 and NT$34.3 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel would fall to NT$28.4 per liter.

CPC said that global oil prices last week fell from the previous week due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China, which led to weaker demand for oil.

Other factors that affected the global oil market last week included a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and the EU’s plan to ban Russian oil imports in stages, Formosa said.