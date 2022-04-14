Hon Hai buys Arqana’s RF chip unit

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said it has acquired the wireless telecommunications unit of Arqana Technologies BV, its latest expansion into radio frequency (RF) semiconductors to target the fast-growing markets of electric vehicles and 5G applications.

The wireless telecommunications unit would be merged with AchernarTek Inc to create a new RF developer called iCana Ltd, Hon Hai said in a statement.

The new entity would support the wireless telecommunication needs of Hon Hai and third-party customers, including applications for vehicles and 5G infrastructure, the statement said.

The logo of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is pictured at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District in an undated photograph. Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times

The acquisition furthers the company’s long-term commitment to semiconductor development, the company said, as it extends its capabilities in electric-vehicle manufacturing and semiconductor design.

The statement did not disclose financial details.

Electric vehicles use RF semiconductors to connect to the Internet.

Hon Hai said it expects the transaction to have a positive impact on all parties, allowing Arqana Taiwan, Arqana Belgium and AchernarTek to continue broadening product portfolios developed to support 5G, sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave technologies.

“This acquisition benefits our customers enormously, accelerating our product introductions, shortening components’ time to market and helping the future growth of the business. We look forward to benefiting the whole 5G infrastructure industry with the adoption of our components and products” Glenn Vandevoorde, iCana CEO and former Arqana CEO, said in the statement.