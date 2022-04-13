World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Living standards plummet

Living standards in the country fell at the fastest pace in more than eight years in February as wages lagged further behind the rate of inflation. Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Adjusted for prices over the same period, they dropped 1.3 percent, the most since late 2013. The figures show how the soaring cost of living is depriving Britons of the benefits of a strong labor market. Unemployment fell to 3.8 percent in the three months through February, the lowest since the end of 2019 and matching levels not seen since the 1970s. Meanwhile, job vacancies rose to a new record of almost 1.28 million last month, reflecting an acute shortage of workers.

GERMANY

Confidence in recovery dips

Confidence in the country’s economic recovery slid for a second month as investors worry that price spikes driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine will dampen output. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations dropped to minus-41 this month from minus-39.3 last month, hitting the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in 2020. An index of current conditions also worsened. “The experts are pessimistic about the current economic situation and assume that it will continue to deteriorate,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement yesterday. “The decline in inflation expectations, which cuts the previous month’s considerable increase by about half, gives some cause for hope. However, the prospect of stagflation over the next six months remains.”

TELECOMS

Nokia pulling out of Russia

Telecoms equipment maker Nokia Oyj is pulling out of the Russian market, CEO Pekka Lundmark told reporters, going a step further than rival Ericsson AB, which said on Monday it was indefinitely suspending its business in the country. Hundreds of foreign companies are cutting ties with Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and after Western sanctions against Moscow. While several sectors, including telecoms, have been exempted from some sanctions on humanitarian or related grounds, Nokia said it had decided that quitting Russia was the only option. Lundmark said the company would continue to support customers during its exit and it was not possible to say at this stage how long the withdrawal would take. Nokia and Ericsson made a low single-digit percentage of sales in Russia, where Chinese companies, such as Huawei and ZTE (中興), have a bigger share.

BANKING

Lenders shun oil refiner

India’s HDFC Bank and some foreign banks have stopped offering trade credit for oil imports to Nayara Energy, a Russian-backed refiner, and some suppliers are seeking payment upfront to avoid potential problems resulting from Western sanctions against Moscow, four banking and industry sources said. Nayara has not been sanctioned as part of the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Russian energy giant Rosneft, which owns 49 percent of the Indian refiner, has been. To avoid the need for credit to fund overseas trade, the Mumbai-headquartered company is selling more of its refined fuels in India, two of the sources said. Nayara imports crude oil worth about US$1 billion every month on average for its 400,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery in India’s Gujarat State, the two sources told reporters.