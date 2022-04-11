Firm to spend NT$100m to build Taoyuan plant

EMERGING INDUSTRY: Ever Superior Technologies was formed as a joint venture to manufacture parts to support the electric vehicle supply chain in Taiwan

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The InvesTaiwan Service Center last week approved metal surface treatment company Ever Superior Technologies Corp’s (長鑽科技) application to invest NT$100 million (US$3.46 million) in a Taoyuan plant as part of a government incentive program, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday.

The Taoyuan-based company would spend the funds building production facilities in the city’s Guanyin District (觀音), where it manufactures thermal modules, and components and parts for the inverters of electric vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.

Ever Superior Technologies — a joint venture between Superior Plating Technology Co (匯鑽科技), Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp (長榮航太科技) and Amulaire Thermal Technology Inc (艾姆勒車電) — was established in May last year to manufacture parts to support the electric vehicle supply chains.

People walk past the entrance to the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times

Superior Plating and Evergreen Aviation each own 35 percent of the company, while Amulaire Thermal owns 30 percent, ministry data showed.

The announcement came a day after InvesTaiwan approved a precision components processing manufacturer’s application to invest NT$200 million to expand and upgrade production of bicycle and electric vehicle components.

The ministry did not disclose the name of the manufacturer, saying only that it has more than 20 years of experience in original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing, and it mainly supplies products to producers of vehicles and bicycles, as well as clients in the computer, communications and consumer sectors.

The investments came as the National Development Council on March 30 unveiled the government’s road map for Taiwan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Under the plans, the government aims to promote the development of green transportation by increasing the market share of new electric vehicles to 30 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2035, while phasing out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2040.

“Under the global trend of pursuing net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the market deployment and product development for electric vehicles are key strategies for future investment,” the ministry said in the statement.

Ever Superior, with a paid-in capital of NT$180 million, aims to introduce energy-saving and low-carbon emission equipment at the new Guanyin production site, the ministry said.

The company also plans to recycle wastewater from surface treatment processes and introduce an energy management system, that would use electricity meters and environmental sensors to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions, it said.

The investment is expected to create 83 jobs, it added.