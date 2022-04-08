Samsung Electronics Co expects operating profit for the first quarter of this year to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
The world’s biggest smartphone maker said first-quarter operating profit would be about 14.1 trillion won (US$11.6 billion), up from 9.4 trillion won in the same quarter last year.
Samsung did not provide details on the performance of its various divisions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It is expected to release its full results on April 28.
Analysts said the forecast was likely driven by strong smartphone sales, but warned of an expected drop in profits in the memorychip division.
“Price decline in memory chips will be contained on the back of stronger than expected demand,” IBK Investment & Securities co analyst Kim Un-ho said in a report.
Profits in Samsung’s mobile business are expected to soar 55.8 percent year-on-year to more than 4.1 trillion won, offsetting an anticipated 6 percent decline in profits from its memorychip division, the report said.
With chips used in a wide-ranging array of devices and cloud servers — essential for remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic — the sector has become less dependent on seasonally-driven demand for gadgets such as smartphones and laptops.
Last year saw a surge in chip prices amid strong demand for those used in personal devices and data centers, helping Samsung post record annual sales.
Kim forecast that the conglomerate would post 60.5 trillion won in operating profit for this year overall, a 17 percent year-on-year increase.
However, Samsung’s smartphones division was in hot water in its native South Korea in the past few weeks over a pre-installed app called Game Optimizations Service on the latest Galaxy S smartphone lineup. Designed to fine-tune system performance, consumers claim that it throttled the speed of thousands of non-gaming apps.
The issue forced Samsung vice chairman Han Jong-hee to apologize at a shareholders’ meeting last month, and prompted a class action lawsuit by nearly 2,000 people seeking 300,000 won in compensation each.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s