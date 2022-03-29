Taiwanese opera troupe, HTC to launch 2,500 NFTs

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Ming Hwa Yuan (明華園) Taiwanese opera troupe has collaborated with HTC Corp (宏達電) to create 2,500 opera-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With each token priced at NT$299, the issuance is expected to rake in NT$747,500 for the two entities. The tokens are to be launched on HTC’s NFT exchange, Vive Bytes, on April 10.

The tokens are themed after the troupe’s new show, The Pirate King of Formosa (海賊之王), with each token linked to digital posters of two actors and a vocal recital performed by them, the Ming Hwa Yuan and HTC told a news conference in Taipei.

The Ming Hwa Yuan Taiwanese opera troupe’s star performer Sun Tsui-feng speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The posters feature Ming Hwa Yuan’s star performer Sun Tsui-feng (孫翠鳳), who plays the show’s main character, Cheng Chih-lung (鄭芝龍), and her daughter Chen Chao-ting (陳昭婷), who plays the female lead, they said.

There are 23 poster designs, but the buyers would not know which poster they are getting until completing the purchase, they added.

“NFTs provide a new opportunity for art groups to share their digital productions with supporters. We hope to introduce this new method of art collection to our audience,” troupe chief executive officer Chen Chao-hsien (陳昭賢) told the news conference.

Sun said she put a lot of effort into the photoshoot for the posters, as everything about the NFTs should be perfect, as they would exist on the blockchain forever, adding that she felt as if she had a split personality by the end of photoshoot.

HTC vice president Joseph Lin (林俊吳) said the company is honored to have partnered with Ming Hwa Yuan and hopes to further collaborate with the troupe to provide more digital content, such as concerts facilitated by augmented reality.

HTC in January launched Vive Bytes, which focuses on anime, cartoon and games-themed NFTs on the ethereum and polygon networks, and accepts payment in fiat currency and cryptocurrency, company data showed.

“The content of the NFTs is the key and we aim to launch at least 100 different NFTs by the end of this year,” Lin said.

The Financial Supervisory Commission has warned investors that NFTs are not financial products and are not supervised by the government.