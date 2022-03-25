Banks approved mortgages and construction loans at a slower pace last month, but it is unclear if the trend would continue or if it was due to fewer working days in the month, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
New mortgages expanded NT$26 billion (US$909.03 million) from January, compared with a monthly rise of NT$64.9 billion in January, while new construction loans grew NT$20.6 billion last month, compared with a monthly growth of NT$24 billion in the previous month, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Overall, mortgages and construction loans grew NT$46.5 billion month-on-month, a smaller increase than the more than NT$100 billion for some months last year, data showed.
Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg
On a yearly basis, new housing loans grew 9.22 percent last month, the lowest increase in four months, while new construction loans rose 12.55 percent, flat from a month earlier, data showed.
The ratio of non-performing loans for mortgages last month was 0.08 percent, while it was 0.05 percent for construction loans, data showed.
In addition to fewer working days last month because of the Lunar New Year and 228 Peace Memorial Day holidays, the central bank’s selective credit control measures and the commission’s financial examinations on banks’ mortgage practices also helped slow lending, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) said.
It is uncertain if the central bank last week raising its policy rates by 25 basis points would further cap the growth of mortgage and construction loans this month.
The commission last month raised the risk weighting for five types of mortgages and loans issued by local banks to as high as 200 percent, a measure aiming to rein in rising housing prices.
Current regulations cap a bank’s mortgages and construction loans at 30 percent of its deposits and bank debentures, meaning that a bank whose ratio is higher than 29 percent and another five banks with ratios between 28 and 29 percent are being monitored by the commission, Lin said.
Local banks’ average property loan-to-deposit ratio fell 0.1 percentage points month-on-month to 26.89 percent last month because of an increase in deposits, he added.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would