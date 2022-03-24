Thailand is to bar the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payments for goods and services, saying that the wider use of digital assets threatens the nation’s financial system and economy.
Business operators — including cryptoexchanges — must not provide such payment services, and are barred from acting in a manner that promotes the use of digital assets to pay for goods or services, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement yesterday.
However, the new regulation would not affect trading or investments in digital assets, the agency said.
While the restrictions on the use of digital currencies for transactions takes effect from Friday next week, companies are to have until the end of next month to comply with the new rules, it said.
The curbs on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for commercial transactions are in line with regulations in Europe, the UK, South Korea and Malaysia, it said.
Thailand’s crackdown on digital assets comes as individuals — especially young investors — are increasing their cryptotrading in search of better returns amid the country’s economic slowdown.
Commercial banks have been cautioned against direct involvement in the trading of digital assets due to high volatility, uncertainty and risk.
The development of any unit of pricing other than the Thai baht would increase the cost of economic activities and reduce the efficiency of monetary policy transmission, the agency said.
In the event of a liquidity crisis, the Bank of Thailand could not provide assistance to various financial institutions in forms other than the baht, it said.
Under the change, digital-asset service providers are required to halt advertising, soliciting or establishing a system to facilitate payment of goods and services via digital wallets.
Business operators must warn clients against the use of digital assets for payments and may cancel their accounts if they are found breaching the rules, it said.
In related news, cryptocurrency trading conducted in rubles on exchanges appears to continue to decline, while regulators remain adamant that digital assets are being used by Russians to evade sanctions.
As of Friday, ruble-denominated cryptotrading volume had dropped by more than half from a peak of about US$70 million on March 7, data from blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis showed.
At about US$7.4 million, the ruble trading volume only counts as a fraction of volume globally. Bitcoin’s daily total volume averages between US$20 billion and US$40 billion.
Data provided by cryptodata firm Kaiko also shows that ruble-denominated tether stablecoin activities, the most popular ruble trading pair, is down from a March 7 peak of about US$38 million, with a volume of less than US$5 million reported on Tuesday.
Kaiko said that only three global cryptoexchanges — Binance (幣安), Yobit and LocalBitcoins — are offering ruble-denominated cryptotrading pairs.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local