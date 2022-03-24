Costco Wholesale Taiwan Ltd (台灣好市多) is to increase the hourly wages of all of its employees by NT$30 (US$1.05), effective on Friday next week, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
It is the second time in six months that the warehouse club, a joint venture between Taiwan’s Uni-President Group (統一集團) and US-based Costco Wholesale Corp, has increased employee wages.
Under the NT$30 wage hike plan, hourly wages for new part-time employees would increase from NT$213 to NT$243, a 14 percent hike, and monthly salaries for new full-time employees from NT$36,849 to NT$42,039, Costco Wholesale Taiwan said.
Photo: CNA
The company conducts a review of its salary structure once every three years to determine appropriate pay hikes for its employees, it said.
This year, the planned pay increases are the largest ever, the company said.
However, it has had no new job openings recently, it said.
On Tuesday, supermarket chain operator PX Mart Co Ltd (全聯實業) also announced increases to monthly salaries of between 5 and 6 percent.
It would offer other incentives to its full-time employees this year, including a one-off NT$50,000 childbirth subsidy, PX Mart said.
The company said it increases pay of its employees every year.
The two companies’ pay hikes were announced after the government at the start of this year raised wages for civil servants, teachers and military personnel by 4 percent.
