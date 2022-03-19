Some quake-hit plants restart operations in Japan

SUPPLY WOES: Toyota said that next week it would idle the 18 lines at 11 domestic factories, while Murata Manufacturing said that two of its factories remained offline

Reuters, TOKYO





Japanese manufacturers began restarting production at some plants in the country’s northeast after an earthquake this week, but Toyota Motor Corp said it plans to idle 18 assembly lines for a few days next week due to a shortage of parts from suppliers.

On one hand, the limited damage caused by Wednesday’s magnitude 7.4 temblor has highlighted Japan’s success in building resilience against the frequent tremors that shake the archipelago.

However, the quake has sparked concerns of further disruptions to a global supply chain for precision components vital to electronics and automotive production, in which Japanese manufacturers play a leading role.

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker by sales volume, said it would idle the 18 lines at 11 domestic factories, mostly for three days.

It had suspended operations at three factories due to the quake and sees lost production of 20,000 units due to the stoppages.

Toyota has already cut its global production target due to an ongoing chip shortage.

Murata Manufacturing Co, the top global supplier of ceramic capacitors used in smartphones and vehicles, said that it was restarting production yesterday at two of four factories that were idled.

The other two remain out of action, a spokesperson for the Kyoto-based firm said, adding that a fire at a factory that produces chip inductors caused some damage to equipment.

The company, which also has production facilities in Malaysia, said it is shipping from its stockpile.

Renesas Electronics Corp, which makes nearly one-third of the microcontroller chips used in vehicles globally, said it has restarted production after stopping it at two factories with a partial stop at a third.

All three factories, including the Naka factory where fire broke out last year, are expected to return to pre-quake capacity by Wednesday, Renesas said.

Power has mostly been restored across the northeast, which experienced Japan’s biggest earthquake on record 11 years ago.

Areas of Tokyo lost power for nearly three hours after the latest quake, in which three people died and 183 were injured.

Tech conglomerate Sony Group Corp is in the process of gradually restarting production at three factories in the quake-hit area, a spokesperson said.

There is some damage to a facility in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, which produces laser diodes, but the impact on production is limited, Sony said.