Nickel trading resumes briefly on London exchange

AFP, LONDON





Trading in nickel resumed yesterday on the London Metal Exchange (LME) after a lengthy pause linked to the Ukraine crisis, but was quickly suspended again after a sharp fall.

Nickel stopped trading having swiftly breached a new 5 percent daily price movement limit to stand at US$43,995 per tonne on the LME.

“Following reopen, the market moved to its limit-down pricing band,” the exchange said in a statement. “We have now halted the electronic market to investigate a potential issue with the limit-down band, and will update the market in due course.”

Sheets of nickel are pictured at the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Co in Monchegorsk, Russia, on Feb. 25 last year. Photo: Reuters

Nickel, used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries, spiked on Tuesday last week to a then-record high of US$101,365 per tonne on a bad bet from a Chinese billionaire after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, the LME subsequently decided to cancel all trades made that day and halted trading.

That leaves nickel’s record high at US$48,002 per tonne, set on Monday last week.

Moscow’s invasion sparked market chaos last week owing to supply concerns in Russia, the world’s third-biggest nickel producer.

The metal’s price, already soaring, was catapulted even higher by a bad pricing call from Chinese billionaire Xiang Guangda (項光達).

Xiang — owner of the world’s biggest nickel producer Tsingshan Holding Group Co (青山控股) — had bet on nickel prices falling since late last year, but was blindsided by the Ukraine war.

A short squeeze occurs when investors bet on falling prices, but are then forced to close out their positions and purchase at a far higher price, triggering a spike.