Tencent might have to pay record fine over WeChat payments, report says

Bloomberg





Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) faces a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay (微信支付) had contravened money laundering rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The People’s Bank of China found Tencent’s payments platform had allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes such as gambling, the newspaper reported.

WeChat Pay was also judged non-compliant with other rules that required Tencent to identify users and merchants transacting on the platform, the Journal said.

People visit Tencent Holdings Ltd’s booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing on Nov. 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters

A probe into potential money laundering would open a new front in Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on the Internet industry, an effort that has already wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in arenas from ride-hailing and e-commerce to online education.

Tencent itself has thus far mostly escaped formal regulatory action. Unlike rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Meituan (美團), the WeChat operator has not yet been the direct target of any government probe.

A Tencent spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tencent’s investment arm could be affected as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) administration grows wary of what it deems a “disorderly expansion of capital,” while WeChat has drawn scrutiny from regulators for building an enclosed Internet ecosystem that spans everything from e-commerce to short videos and online payments.

Last year, the country’s technology overseer told Internet firms to stop blocking rival services, prompting WeChat to start allowing external links to apps run by companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動).

Under recently established regulations, Tencent is required to restructure its fintech business under a financial holdings company much like Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團).

However, the connection between WeChat Pay and the rest of Tencent’s finance division could make the separation — which executives have said would have a minimal effect on operations — more complicated.

Separately, Hong Kong stocks yesterday fell more than 5 percent, as technology firms were hit by concerns over China’s crackdown on the sector and as the country’s tech hub Shenzhen was put into lockdown.

The Hang Seng Index sank 4.97 percent, or 1,022.13 points, to 19,531.66, dropping below 20,000 points for the first time since mid-2016.

The Hang Seng Tech Index shed 11.03 percent, with market heavyweight Alibaba down 10.9 percent and Tencent 9.79 percent.

Additional reporting by AFP and staff writer