Art Dubai, the Middle East’s largest annual contemporary art fair, has featured for the first time digital works, as the wealthy Gulf emirate seeks to position itself as a crypto assets hub.
This year, in its 15th edition, the four-day fair is hosting more than 100 local and foreign art dealers, with an entire wing of 17 galleries and platforms dedicated to showcasing and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
NFT sales platforms use the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies and transform anything from illustrations to memes into virtual collectors’ items that cannot be duplicated.
Photo: AFP
NFTs, which burst into the mainstream last year and are now traded at major auction houses, have drawn a lot of attention in the United Arab Emirates, already a leisure and trading hub, Art Dubai executive director Benedetta Ghione said.
The increased interest, along with Dubai’s “unique position” as “a growing crypto hub,” prompted fair organizers to dedicate a new digital section, she said at the launch on Friday. “We thought this was the perfect time and the perfect place,” she said.
After signing an agreement in December last year with Binance (幣安), the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Dubai — one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — last week introduced a new virtual assets law and a regulatory authority to oversee the sector.
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum wrote on Twitter that such a step “establishes the UAE’s position in this sector” and aims “to ensure maximum transparency and security for investors.”
Local NFT platforms have welcomed the move as good for business, with crypto holders increasingly interested in digital art as a form of investment.
“The crypto community is growing exponentially,” said Jennifer Stelco, cofounder of NFT curatorial platform Morrow Collective, which exhibited about 20 digital artworks at the show, nearly all of them by UAE-based artists.
Among them is a piece by Vesa, a renowned Finnish mixed-media artist based in Dubai, whose artwork combining painting and digitally retouched images went on offer for 50 ethereum (US$2,590.40).
Stelco said that one piece by Lebanese artist Magda Malkoun, whose main work depicted her hometown Beirut as a strong female, was sold for 3 ethereum.
The global NFT boom, with US artist Beeple selling an artwork at a record-breaking US$69 million last year, has encouraged the Middle East’s first online platform, Emergeast, to turn to digital art. Established in 2014 and dedicated to emerging artists from the region, Emergeast sees NFTs as an opportunity for artists to “really expand” their audiences, reaching collectors and non-collectors, cofounder Nikki Meftah said.
“The benefit also is that all the artists get royalties for every sale,” she added.
Faced with the NFT hype, Emirati sculptor and painter Aisha Juma started reworking some sketches on a tablet a few months ago, although she stresses the importance of the art’s message over its medium.
“There is complexity, because now people are interested in the medium ... in the technology,” she said. “The technology is extremely valuable. It gives me a platform to express more and to use more tools, I am not denying that, but I would also love people to look at the art, at what I am saying.”
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday. “A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system,
‘PROPERTY FEVER’: Mortgage restriction on second-home buyers proved effective in 2010 and might be reimposed in metropolitan Taipei, the central bank governor said Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said there is still room for credit tightening to cool metropolitan Taipei’s property market, adding that mortgage restrictions for those buying a second property are potential options. Yang’s statements came at a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei focused on potential economic repercussions from the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate increases and inflation pressure caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There is still room for the central bank to improve its policy measures to cool down the property fever,” Yang told lawmakers on the Finance Committee, after some of them had called existing
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched